Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Mondelez International, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Mondelez International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Mondelez International’s current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.12 and its 200-day moving average is $63.49. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $87.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

