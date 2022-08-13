Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Mondelez International, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Mondelez International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Mondelez International’s current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.
Mondelez International Stock Performance
NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.12 and its 200-day moving average is $63.49. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $87.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.
Mondelez International Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.
About Mondelez International
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
