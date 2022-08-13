Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. Cut by B. Riley (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for National CineMedia in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 379.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

National CineMedia Stock Up 10.6 %

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $1.77 on Thursday. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $144.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96.

National CineMedia Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $56,134.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,976.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in National CineMedia by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 18,982 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 130.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares during the period.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

