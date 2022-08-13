Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Lifted by Analyst

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Pliant Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.80). The consensus estimate for Pliant Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.11) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.88) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.98) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PLRX. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

PLRX opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $770.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.62. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $24.17.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 174,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

