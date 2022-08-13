Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Reduced by Analyst

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.45). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precision BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Precision BioSciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Precision BioSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Precision BioSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.61. Precision BioSciences has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.57. The company has a market cap of $124.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.58.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 100.00% and a negative net margin of 247.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Precision BioSciences

In related news, CFO John Alexander Kelly bought 33,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,676.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 117,701 shares in the company, valued at $176,551.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Precision BioSciences news, CFO John Alexander Kelly acquired 33,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,676.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,701 shares in the company, valued at $176,551.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Jantz sold 18,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $38,828.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,055,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,658.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision BioSciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Finally, OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $8,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which T cell, a specific type of immune cell is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

