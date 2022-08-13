Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Redfin Co. Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Redfin in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.34). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Redfin’s current full-year earnings is ($2.78) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.11). Redfin had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 80.56%. The business had revenue of $606.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96. Redfin has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.92.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $158,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,502 shares in the company, valued at $12,927,331.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,786 shares in the company, valued at $601,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $158,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,927,331.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $354,975 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Redfin during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Redfin during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Redfin during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

