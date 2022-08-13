Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Cut by Analyst

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Shift Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.53). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shift Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($2.07) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark lowered Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson lowered Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.72.

Shares of SFT stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 420.06% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $219.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. HST Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 2,394.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 156,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 150,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

