Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. Lifted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.37). The consensus estimate for TCR2 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.07) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

TCRR opened at $3.70 on Thursday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $19.03. The company has a market cap of $142.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TCR2 Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1,584.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 124,064 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1,166.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,229,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

