Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Increased by Analyst

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WAB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $96.24 on Thursday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $100.04. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.31 and its 200 day moving average is $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 220.2% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

