Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Equity Residential Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equity Residential in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equity Residential’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.65.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of EQR opened at $79.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.08%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Articles

