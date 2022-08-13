Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Issued By William Blair

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SunOpta in a report released on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for SunOpta’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

STKL has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

SunOpta Price Performance

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -538.50 and a beta of 1.57.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $240.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.58 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta during the second quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SunOpta by 81.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in SunOpta by 496.5% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in SunOpta by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in SunOpta during the second quarter worth $67,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SunOpta

In other SunOpta news, SVP Chris Whitehair acquired 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 147,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,758.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SunOpta news, SVP Chris Whitehair acquired 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 147,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,758.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Largey sold 6,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $48,466.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,355 shares in the company, valued at $509,474.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Further Reading

