Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD) Issued By William Blair

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Velo3D in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Velo3D’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Velo3D’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Velo3D from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Velo3D Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Velo3D stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. Velo3D has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 5.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Velo3D had a negative net margin of 36.08% and a negative return on equity of 81.74%. The business had revenue of $12.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Velo3D by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 81,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 39,922 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Velo3D by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,347,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 491,291 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 4th quarter worth $781,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 4th quarter worth $832,000. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

