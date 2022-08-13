Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Boosted by B. Riley

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Wireless Telecom Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Wireless Telecom Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Wireless Telecom Group Stock Performance

Shares of WTT opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.98. Wireless Telecom Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wireless Telecom Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) by 146.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,189 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company also engages in development, testing, and deployment of wireless technology.

