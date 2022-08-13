Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.34

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and traded as high as $24.75. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $24.75, with a volume of 6,200 shares changing hands.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $50.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.22.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiary Quaint Oak Bank that operates as a chartered stock savings bank. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits from the general public through various deposit programs, which include money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.