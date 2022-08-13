Quanterix Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Quanterix in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.68). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Quanterix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.98) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Quanterix’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.43) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.18. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 70.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.62 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on QTRX. Cowen lowered shares of Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered shares of Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Quanterix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of QTRX opened at $10.46 on Thursday. Quanterix has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $60.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $386.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Quanterix news, Director David R. Walt purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,431,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,909.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,097 shares of company stock worth $51,159. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the fourth quarter worth about $536,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Quanterix by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Quanterix by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 20,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Quanterix by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after buying an additional 26,931 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

