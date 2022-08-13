Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $2.20 Million in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 71,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 418.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energizer in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.12. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $41.62. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Energizer had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 51.08%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Energizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.