Quilter (LON:QLT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.21) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Quilter from GBX 162 ($1.96) to GBX 125 ($1.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.27) price target on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Quilter to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 115 ($1.39) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 122 ($1.47).

Shares of LON QLT opened at GBX 114.80 ($1.39) on Thursday. Quilter has a 1-year low of GBX 95.40 ($1.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 161.60 ($1.95). The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 108.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 124.77. The company has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 5,740.00.

In other news, insider Glyn Barker acquired 88,858 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £99,520.96 ($120,252.49). In other news, insider Tim J. Breedon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £11,900 ($14,378.93). Also, insider Glyn Barker purchased 88,858 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £99,520.96 ($120,252.49).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

