Ramaco Resources, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Ramaco Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 21.95%.

METC has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ METC opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $470.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.90. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 46.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 523.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 332,593 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $5,314,836.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,276,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,284,015.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 120,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $1,745,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,960,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,929,483. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 332,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $5,314,836.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,276,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,284,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,822,205 shares of company stock worth $27,098,826. 49.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

