Ramaco Resources, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.54 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will earn $4.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.98. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ramaco Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Shares of METC stock opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $470.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.49). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

Insider Transactions at Ramaco Resources

In other news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 250,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $3,408,863.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,786,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,873,198.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 120,368 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $1,745,336.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,960,654 shares in the company, valued at $100,929,483. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 250,100 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $3,408,863.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,786,735 shares in the company, valued at $78,873,198.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,822,205 shares of company stock worth $27,098,826 in the last three months. Insiders own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,649 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 52,888 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 603,825.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 24,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

