Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Receives $34.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RRC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $35.50 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Range Resources to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other Range Resources news, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $2,776,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 753,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,619,360.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $2,776,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 753,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,619,360.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,796,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 446,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,581,960.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,394,179. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RRC opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.18.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 56.92%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

