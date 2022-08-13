Raymond James Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Hydro One Limited (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hydro One in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hydro One’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hydro One’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CSFB boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.56.

Hydro One stock opened at C$35.29 on Thursday. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$29.13 and a 52 week high of C$36.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36. The stock has a market cap of C$21.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

