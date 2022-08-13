Raymond James Increases Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to C$225.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$195.00 to C$225.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$188.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Shares of BYDGF opened at $151.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.12. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of $90.19 and a 1 year high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.