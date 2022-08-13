Raymond James Increases Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target to C$16.00

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SDE. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Spartan Delta to a buy rating and set a C$18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.18.

Spartan Delta stock opened at C$13.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02. The stock has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.61. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of C$3.92 and a 12 month high of C$16.03.

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$322.42 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 2.8700001 EPS for the current year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

