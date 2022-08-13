Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Receives C$6.99 Average Price Target from Analysts

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.99.

REAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$5.15 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Real Matters Price Performance

Shares of TSE:REAL opened at C$6.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Real Matters has a 1-year low of C$4.18 and a 1-year high of C$13.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$444.70 million and a P/E ratio of 18.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.37.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.