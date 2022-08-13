Republic Services, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Republic Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Republic Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.78 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $144.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.95. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 116.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 123.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,447 shares of company stock worth $4,083,807 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

