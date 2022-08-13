Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Akamai Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.23 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AKAM. Cowen reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $95.95 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $85.90 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,821 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,415 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

