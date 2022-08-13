Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Martinrea International Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Martinrea International in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo expects that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Martinrea International’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

MRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their target price on Martinrea International from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.83.

TSE:MRE opened at C$10.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.01. The company has a market cap of C$880.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of C$7.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

