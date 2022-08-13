Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for PubMatic, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PubMatic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for PubMatic’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PUBM. Raymond James increased their price objective on PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.87. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $63.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.64 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 37.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $34,772.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $34,772.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $446,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,236 shares of company stock worth $4,506,711. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

