Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.55) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.53). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Praxis Precision Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($4.36) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.60) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PRAX. Bank of America cut Praxis Precision Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $48.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $65.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of PRAX stock opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $199.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.30. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $23.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11.

In other news, CEO Marcio Souza bought 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, CEO Marcio Souza bought 27,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,184 shares in the company, valued at $349,990.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean J. Mitchell purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $45,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 72,500 shares of company stock worth $130,815 over the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $701,000. CNA Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,330,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

