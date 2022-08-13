Research Analysts Set Expectations for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.26) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.15). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Global Blood Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.69) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.98) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.22) EPS.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.07). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 170.37% and a negative net margin of 137.30%. The firm had revenue of $71.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS.

Global Blood Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GBT. StockNews.com raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.04.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $73.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $34,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $248,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 587.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

