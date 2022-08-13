Research Analysts Set Expectations for Micron Technology, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Micron Technology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $7.63 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.13. The consensus estimate for Micron Technology’s current full-year earnings is $8.04 per share.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $65.04 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Micron Technology by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 18.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 15.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

