Reviewing Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) and MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK)

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) and MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Altair Engineering and MeridianLink’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altair Engineering -5.73% 1.79% 0.97% MeridianLink -5.42% -2.20% -1.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.5% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of MeridianLink shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of MeridianLink shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altair Engineering $532.18 million 8.46 -$8.79 million ($0.43) -131.18 MeridianLink $267.68 million 5.47 -$10.00 million ($0.26) -69.96

This table compares Altair Engineering and MeridianLink’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Altair Engineering has higher revenue and earnings than MeridianLink. Altair Engineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MeridianLink, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Altair Engineering and MeridianLink, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altair Engineering 1 2 3 0 2.33 MeridianLink 0 3 5 0 2.63

Altair Engineering presently has a consensus price target of $70.60, indicating a potential upside of 25.16%. MeridianLink has a consensus price target of $26.11, indicating a potential upside of 43.55%. Given MeridianLink’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MeridianLink is more favorable than Altair Engineering.

Summary

Altair Engineering beats MeridianLink on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products. This segment also offers software technologies in the areas of computational fluid dynamics and fatigue, manufacturing process simulation, and cost estimation for the applications in marine, motorcycle, aerospace, chemical, and architecture industries; and software-related services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services that focuses on the product design and development expertise and analysis from the component level up to complete product engineering at various stage of the lifecycle. The Client Engineering Services segment provides client engineering services. In addition, the company is involved in the development and sale of solid state lighting technology along with communication and control protocols based on its intellectual property for the direct replacement of fluorescent light tubes with LED lamps. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems. The company's customers include universities, government agencies, manufacturers, pharmaceutical firms, banking, financial services, and insurance, weather prediction agencies, and electronics design companies. Altair Engineering Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc., a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies. It also provides MeridianLink Engage, an end-to-end consumer lending, account, and card marketing automation solution; MeridianLink Mortgage, a SaaS cloud-based end-to-end loan origination software; MeridianLink Collect, a cloud-based debt collection software; and Mortgage Credit Link, a web-based order fulfillment hub. In addition, the company provides solutions, including end-to-end platform, loan origination system, mortgage loan origination system, deposit account opening, data and reporting, collections, and consulting and analysis. MeridianLink, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

