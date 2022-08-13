Reviewing Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) and United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA)

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) and Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for United Maritime and Capital Product Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Capital Product Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00

Capital Product Partners has a consensus price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 30.08%. Given Capital Product Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Capital Product Partners is more favorable than United Maritime.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Maritime $7.39 million 0.40 $2.17 million N/A N/A Capital Product Partners $184.66 million 1.53 $98.18 million $4.91 2.92

This table compares United Maritime and Capital Product Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Capital Product Partners has higher revenue and earnings than United Maritime.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.6% of Capital Product Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares United Maritime and Capital Product Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Maritime N/A N/A N/A Capital Product Partners 37.97% 15.13% 4.77%

Summary

Capital Product Partners beats United Maritime on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation services worldwide. It owns one Capesize dry bulk vessel having a carrying capacity of 171,314 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece. United Maritime Corporation operates independently of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. as of July 5, 2022.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers. Capital GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of the company. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

