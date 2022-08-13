Reviewing Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) & TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) and Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TORM and Imperial Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TORM -1.48% -0.98% -0.46% Imperial Petroleum -8.56% -6.77% -1.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TORM and Imperial Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TORM 0 0 2 0 3.00 Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TORM currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.44%. Given TORM’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TORM is more favorable than Imperial Petroleum.

4.6% of Imperial Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TORM and Imperial Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TORM $619.50 million 2.24 -$42.09 million ($0.14) -133.56 Imperial Petroleum $17.36 million 3.03 -$3.64 million N/A N/A

Imperial Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TORM.

Summary

TORM beats Imperial Petroleum on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TORM

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

