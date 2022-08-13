Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $71.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $76.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,391.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

