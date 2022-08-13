Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Roblox from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.88.

NYSE RBLX opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. Roblox has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $141.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average of $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.84 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 94.09% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altos Ventures Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,539,770,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,783,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941,347 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 13,042,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,076,000 after acquiring an additional 282,659 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

