Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Cut to Underperform at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $62.00 price objective on the stock.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Roku from $205.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Roku from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Roku from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.69.

ROKU opened at $83.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -232.81 and a beta of 1.73. Roku has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $374.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.86.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Roku will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,262.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 156.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 150.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

