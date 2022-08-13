Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME – Get Rating) traded up 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.24. 729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Roundhill MEME ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roundhill MEME ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 8.61% of Roundhill MEME ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

