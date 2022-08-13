Royal Bank of Canada Boosts MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$67.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MTY. Scotiabank increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MTY Food Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$70.94.

MTY Food Group Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$62.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.74. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of C$45.20 and a 52-week high of C$71.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.59.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported C$1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$162.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$155.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

