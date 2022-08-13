Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,362,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,262,000 after acquiring an additional 734,952 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,792,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,506,000 after acquiring an additional 139,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,524,000 after acquiring an additional 131,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,248,000 after acquiring an additional 42,419 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 993,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,216,000 after acquiring an additional 121,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $42.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.46. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.11.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on RCL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

