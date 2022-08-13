Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.
Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $121.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.57.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
