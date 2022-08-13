Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.84

Shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.84 and traded as high as $8.90. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 92,973 shares trading hands.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

Insider Activity at Salient Midstream & MLP Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Salient Midstream & MLP Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 86,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $771,053.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,205,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,473,134.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders acquired 343,626 shares of company stock worth $2,972,482 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMM. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,737,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,122 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 641,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 478,504 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,618,000. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $927,000.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

