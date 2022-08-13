Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 5,868 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,743 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $2,181,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,503 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 967,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Franklin Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,433 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,521 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 1,968,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,938,559 shares in the company, valued at $50,019,699.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $269,292.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,401,094 shares of company stock worth $31,481,314 over the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.89. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile



Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

