Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,230 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VMW. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

Shares of VMW opened at $121.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $167.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.31.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,405,548.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,853,450.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,470 in the last ninety days. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

