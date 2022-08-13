Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,464,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $432,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $716,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $189,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $28.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTRA. Susquehanna cut Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,426,226.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,426,226.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

