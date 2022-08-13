Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 20,520 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,520 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.33.

