Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 11,159 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.92% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 223.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,241 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 289,929 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:SPE opened at $13.36 on Friday. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $16.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74.

Special Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th.

(Get Rating)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.