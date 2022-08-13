Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 2,906 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,639 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 191.4% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Twitter by 750.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Twitter by 47.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. Argus lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Twitter to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twitter Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $163,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,303,269.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $163,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,303,269.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud sold 490,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $18,262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,100,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,829,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 546,266 shares of company stock valued at $20,448,640 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWTR stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of -221.30 and a beta of 0.62. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $68.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.