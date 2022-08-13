Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 6,876 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,712 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 6,876 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.05% of Canadian Solar worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,306 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,788 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,314 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Canadian Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $41.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $43.14.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Solar



Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

