Scotia Capital Inc. Takes Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.82.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:FIS opened at $102.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.45.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

