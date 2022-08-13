Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. Sanofi has a one year low of $41.91 and a one year high of $58.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.32 and its 200 day moving average is $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $112.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29.

SNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sanofi from €110.00 ($112.24) to €112.00 ($114.29) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Sanofi from €121.00 ($123.47) to €127.00 ($129.59) in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.14.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

